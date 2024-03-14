Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.85. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 414,315 shares traded.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARA. StockNews.com cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CARA

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.10% and a negative net margin of 565.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.