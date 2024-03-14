Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.08. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 1,253 shares traded.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

Further Reading

