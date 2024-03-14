Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.53

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.53 and traded as low as $79.45. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $82.25, with a volume of 23 shares changing hands.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.53.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $458.75 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 4.06%.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

