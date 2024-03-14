Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $356.32

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 356.32 ($4.57) and traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.23). Castings shares last traded at GBX 332 ($4.25), with a volume of 35,823 shares.

Castings Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £144.29 million, a P/E ratio of 948.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 352.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.32.

Castings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.