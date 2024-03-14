Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Shares of CPRX opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.