Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.97 ($0.01). Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,030 shares changing hands.
Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £14.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Company Profile
Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.
