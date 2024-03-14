CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBB Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $105.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.52. CBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

