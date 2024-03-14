Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,539.19

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,539.19 ($19.72) and traded as low as GBX 1,500 ($19.22). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,500 ($19.22), with a volume of 8,878 shares.

Get Cerillion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Cerillion from GBX 1,400 ($17.94) to GBX 1,500 ($19.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.46) target price on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cerillion

Cerillion Stock Down 1.0 %

About Cerillion

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of £442.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,409.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,539.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,397.12.

(Get Free Report)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.