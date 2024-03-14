Charles M. Lyon Sells 7,858 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $535,208.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,647.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
