Charles M. Lyon Sells 7,858 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $535,208.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,647.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,494,000 after purchasing an additional 650,911 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 77,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 47,966 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

