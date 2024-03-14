Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Chegg worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Chegg by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.69 million, a PE ratio of -50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

