China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Update

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

China Gas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGHLY opened at $23.02 on Thursday. China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15.

China Gas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.4299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipelines, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

