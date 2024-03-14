Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.37 and traded as low as C$2.05. Chorus Aviation shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 820,820 shares traded.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.19.

View Our Latest Report on Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$406.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.