Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,903 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Cintas worth $101,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after acquiring an additional 123,468 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,846,000 after buying an additional 64,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.29.

Cintas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $623.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.92. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $426.81 and a 12-month high of $636.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

