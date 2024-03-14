Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRUS. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

