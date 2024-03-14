Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.09

Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.09 and traded as low as $7.70. Citizens shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 376 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 million and a PE ratio of 23.49.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Citizens by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Citizens by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

