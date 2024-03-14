City of London (LON:CTY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $396.77

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.77 ($5.08) and traded as high as GBX 398 ($5.10). City of London shares last traded at GBX 396 ($5.07), with a volume of 1,212,246 shares trading hands.
City of London Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,584.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 396.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 395.16.
City of London Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a GBX 5.05 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. City of London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,000.00%.
Insider Activity
City of London Company Profile
The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
