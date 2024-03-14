CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $401.47

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.47 ($5.14) and traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.61). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.75), with a volume of 13,741 shares trading hands.

CML Microsystems Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £57.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,325.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 411.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 401.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

About CML Microsystems

(Get Free Report)

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.