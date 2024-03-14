Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 60,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $89.36.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,330,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

