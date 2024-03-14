Comerica Bank Acquires New Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 274,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,560,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

MNST opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

