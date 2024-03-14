Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 25,645 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,000.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $557.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.74. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.