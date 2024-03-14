Comerica Bank Has $11.52 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gartner by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Trading Up 0.1 %

Gartner stock opened at $476.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.46 and a 200-day moving average of $412.68. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $476.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 618,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,626,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 618,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,626,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,936 shares of company stock worth $10,560,899. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

