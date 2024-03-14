Comerica Bank Has $12.45 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 917.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,635 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.31% of Neogen worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth $451,277,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $147,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $84,319,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,645,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $72,680,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NEOG opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 260.17 and a beta of 1.14. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

