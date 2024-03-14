Comerica Bank Has $14.48 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 70,806.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,595 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $280.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.34. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,852 shares of company stock valued at $35,850,195. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

