Comerica Bank Has $14.56 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 91,580.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,738 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.