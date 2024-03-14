Comerica Bank Invests $11.52 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 222,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

