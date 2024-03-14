Comerica Bank Invests $12.05 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 113,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,047,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Dollar General as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General stock opened at $158.17 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

