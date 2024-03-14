Comerica Bank Invests $12.79 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 184,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,786,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $1,320,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,993,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

