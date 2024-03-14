Comerica Bank Makes New $13.89 Million Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.24% of Inspire Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,344 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $189.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.39. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -256.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $556,950.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $556,950.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,844 shares of company stock worth $2,933,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

