Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 699,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Avantor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 67.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Avantor Stock Performance

Avantor stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

