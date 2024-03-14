Comerica Bank Purchases New Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 271,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 13,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,200,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,378,000 after purchasing an additional 481,891 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.4% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $724,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.17. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

