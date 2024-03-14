Comerica Bank Sells 870,959 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870,959 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MetLife alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 824,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,886,000 after buying an additional 334,762 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,790,000 after buying an additional 746,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.