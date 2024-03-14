Comerica Bank Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

GIS opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

