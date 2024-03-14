Comerica Bank Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 145,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $34,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR stock opened at $115.97 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.96.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

