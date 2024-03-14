Comerica Bank Trims Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,720 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $886.11.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $975.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $914.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $809.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

