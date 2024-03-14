Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.78

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and traded as high as $16.82. Compagnie Financière Richemont shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 144,408 shares.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.