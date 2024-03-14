Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,975,000 after acquiring an additional 931,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,075,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 225,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after buying an additional 2,619,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

