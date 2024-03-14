Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,971 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,657,000 after purchasing an additional 176,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 295,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

