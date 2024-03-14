Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Copa by 147.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after acquiring an additional 153,275 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at about $7,431,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Copa by 67.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Copa Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE CPA opened at $105.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

