Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Copart by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Copart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,494,000 after acquiring an additional 513,244 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $56.25 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

