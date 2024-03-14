Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,806,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 27.6% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 57.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 587,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 213,425 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 53.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,497,000 after purchasing an additional 467,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 766.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 183,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 162,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

