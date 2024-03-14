Cormark Comments on Celestica Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CLS)

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celestica in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Celestica’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Celestica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Celestica Price Performance

TSE:CLS opened at C$60.67 on Thursday. Celestica has a 52 week low of C$14.31 and a 52 week high of C$66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.02.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.12. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of C$2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.82 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 256,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.75, for a total transaction of C$13,040,415.50. In other news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 256,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.75, for a total transaction of C$13,040,415.50. Also, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 134,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.26, for a total value of C$6,478,711.96. In the last three months, insiders have sold 428,759 shares of company stock worth $20,884,473. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.