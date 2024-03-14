Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the February 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 855.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

COOL stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

