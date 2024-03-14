COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,271,600 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the February 14th total of 3,917,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 384.8 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CSDXF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.16.

About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

