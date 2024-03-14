COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,271,600 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the February 14th total of 3,917,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 384.8 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CSDXF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.16.
