CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $158.89

CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.89 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 164.50 ($2.11). CQS Natural Resources G&I shares last traded at GBX 163.50 ($2.09), with a volume of 196,706 shares trading hands.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The company has a market cap of £109.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,043.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.75.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,500.00%.

About CQS Natural Resources G&I

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

