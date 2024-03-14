Creative Planning Buys 35,256 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 163.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after acquiring an additional 186,705 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after acquiring an additional 133,229 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 121,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,802,000 after acquiring an additional 114,649 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $117.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

