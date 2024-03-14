Creative Planning Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,417 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.