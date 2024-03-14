Creative Planning Purchases 21,690 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 793.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.16.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

