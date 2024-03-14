Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Update

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Curative Biotechnology Stock Performance
Curative Biotechnology stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Curative Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
Curative Biotechnology Company Profile
