Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Update

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get Curative Biotechnology alerts:

Curative Biotechnology Stock Performance

Curative Biotechnology stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Curative Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.