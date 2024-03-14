DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oracle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 429.67% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORCL. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

ORCL opened at $125.56 on Wednesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $82.08 and a fifty-two week high of $129.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average of $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $345.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

