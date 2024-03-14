Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,611 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 5,442 shares.The stock last traded at $382.61 and had previously closed at $391.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.34 million, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a current ratio of 10.03.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWWM Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 323,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

