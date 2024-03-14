Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,611 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 5,442 shares.The stock last traded at $382.61 and had previously closed at $391.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.34 million, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a current ratio of 10.03.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.75%.
Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.
